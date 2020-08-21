Man arrested after naked beach fight in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Moncks Corner man was arrested after police said he got into a fight with someone on the beach in Myrtle Beach Wednesday while naked.
According to police, Calvis Montreal Robinson, 37, of Moncks Corner, got out of the water naked near 3rd Avenue North just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The victim’s child approached the man and the victim stepped in to protect his child, police said.
Robinson then attempted to kick the victim and eventually threw him to the ground, according to police. While on the ground, Robinson allegedly bit the victim on the knee.
Robinson was charged with indecent exposure and third-degree assault and battery.
He is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $4,087 bond.
