Man arrested for sexual battery on 11-year-old, raping 18-year-old sister

Andrae Prince. (Courtesy of the Pinellas County Jail via WFLA)

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) - A 33-year-old Florida man was arrested for having inappropriate sexual activity with two sisters.

Detectives charged Andrae Prince, of St. Petersburg, with capital sexual battery upon an 11-year-old female child and Sexual Battery on the victim's 18-year-old sister.

According to detectives, the investigation began on Sept. 20 after the 11-year old informed an adult at her school what was happening. Deputies responded to the school and notified the mother, who was unaware of the reported incidents.

Prince, who is known to the family and in a position of custodial care, forced the 11-year-old to have sexual contact with him, detectives said. The 11-year-old said the abuse began this year.

During the investigation, the 18-year-old told detectives she too was a victim. She said Prince forced her to have sexual intercourse with him.

Prince denied the allegations with the 11-year-old, but admitted to having inappropriate sexual activity with the 18-year-old.

Prince was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

The investigation continues.