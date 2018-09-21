Man arrested for using lighter to burn ‘smiley faces' onto children

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Joshua Mize. (Courtesy of WFLA)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) - A Florida man is accused of burning multiple children with a lighter to create “smiley” faces on the victims.

According to an arrest report, Joshua Mize, 21, of St. Petersburg, was watching a 5-year-old victim.

The victim said Mize held him down in the living room of a home and burned him with a lighter to create “smileys.”

The victim had three burn marks on his right knee in the shake of a smiley face.

The victim had another burn in the shape of a “U” on the inside of his knee.

An 8-year-old victim had a burn on his right shoulder. Mize had been taking care of the victim the day before his arrest.

A 10-year-old victim left in the care of Mize three to four weeks prior had a burn scar shaped like a smiley face on his left leg.

Mize was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of child abuse, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.