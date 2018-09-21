South

Man arrested for using lighter to burn ‘smiley faces' onto children

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 04:25 PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) - A Florida man is accused of burning multiple children with a lighter to create “smiley” faces on the victims.

According to an arrest report, Joshua Mize, 21, of St. Petersburg, was watching a 5-year-old victim.

The victim said Mize held him down in the living room of a home and burned him with a lighter to create “smileys.” 

The victim had three burn marks on his right knee in the shake of a smiley face.

The victim had another burn in the shape of a “U” on the inside of his knee.

An 8-year-old victim had a burn on his right shoulder. Mize had been taking care of the victim the day before his arrest.

A 10-year-old victim left in the care of Mize three to four weeks prior had a burn scar shaped like a smiley face on his left leg.

Mize was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of child abuse, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

