Man arrested in Florida Chipotle voyeurism case works at youth skating facility

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida deputies arrested a man Wednesday who they said was caught on video using his cell phone to take a picture or video underneath the clothing of a teenager in January.
Security camera video from a Chipotle restaurant appears to show 48-year-old Michael Benson bend over and place his cell phone under the skirt of a woman in front of him in line.
The sheriff’s office released the video and tipsters soon identified Benson as the man in the video.
Deputies arrested him at Xtra Ice, where he lists himself as manager. However, no one at Xtra Ice could confirm Benson’s employment there.
Parents at the ice rink were aware of the arrest on Thursday, but say the rink is only rented for a hockey program and they don’t know Benson.
According to Hillsborough County arrest records, Benson has been released from jail on a $2,000 bond.
He is being charged with one count of voyeurism, which is a third-degree felony.
