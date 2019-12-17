Man arrested on rape, other child sex crimes in NC

Travis Walker Houston. (Courtesy of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office via WBTW)

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WBTW) – A man has been arrested on rape and other child sex crimes in Columbus County.

Travis Walker Houston was arrested on Dec. 14, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Houston’s charges include:

2 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child

2 counts of felony statutory sex offense with child by adult

Felony first-degree forcible rape

He is being held on a $200,000 secured bond.

Warrants allege that between July 1 and Oct. 8, 2019 Houston, “did commit and attempt to commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body of a 10-year-old child. Houston did engage in a sex act with a 10-year-old child.”

Warrants also allege that between June 9 and Sept. 8, 2018, Houston “did ravish and carnally know a 10-year-old child by force and against the victim’s will. Houston did engage in a sex act with a 10-year-old child. Houston did commit and attempt to commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body of a 10-year-old child.”

Houston was 26-years-old at the time of both alleged incidents, according to the CCSO. The incidents reportedly involved two different children of the same age.

