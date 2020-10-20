MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a Myrtle Beach man who they say broke into a home and pointed a gun at people and their dog, according to a police report.

Darrell Reginald Gowans, 33, was accused of breaking into the home on Tarpon Bay Road on Oct. 5, police said. Gowans pointed his gun at two victims and a dog and demanded money, police said.

The victim told police she gave him $200 and said both victims feared for their lives, according to the police report.

Gowans was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree burglary, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and fugitive.

He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.

