Man captured after carjacking, shooting that killed a dad and fiance in Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — A wanted Christiansburg man has been captured and is facing a murder charge after the victim in Monday afternoon’s shooting in Salem died overnight.

The man who was killed, Rico Turner, was a father and a fiance — with another child on the way with the woman to which he was engaged, friends say.

Police say dispatch received a call shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday that a man had been shot at the Lakeside Plaza shopping center in the 100 block of Electric Road.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was then transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

However, according to Mike Stevens, the Communications Director for the City of Salem, the victim — identified as 27-year-old Rico A. Turner of Bedford — died Monday night.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Turner’s family and fiancee.

“Our sweet friend Emily could use our support and love right now. She lost her fiancé, Rico, the love of her life & amazing father to their children yesterday. I feel the least we can do, as a community, is help make sure finances are the last thing she is concerned about at this time,” Emmalee Flint, organizer of the GoFundMe wrote.

Zane Chandler Christian of Christiansburg now faces a felony murder charge. The Salem Police Department has also charged Christian with malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, and three counts of child neglect.

Late Tuesday morning, U.S. Marshals and Task Force Officers based in the Southern District of West Virginia arrested a wanted fugitive on an outstanding homicide warrant following the shooting.

Authorities say the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) — which is based in Roanoke and consists of local, state, and federal authorities — coordinated with the Salem Police Department and the FBI as they conducted the manhunt.

According to the U.S. Marshals, information was developed that Christian had fled to the area of Charleston, West Virginia. With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force out of Southern District of West Virginia, officials say Christian was quickly arrested in Ravenswood, West Virginia without incident on Tuesday, Nov. 10

Authorities say Cook is currently in custody in Jackson County, West Virginia while awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Blacksburg Police are also working with the Salem Police Department due to a connection between Christian and a carjacking that happened near the Virginia Tech campus Monday.

The stolen vehicle was a white 2006 Toyota Corolla with Tennessee registration BTG-251. The vehicle was last seen on University City Boulevard traveling in the direction of Prices Fork Road.

