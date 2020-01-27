Man charged, accused of stealing woman’s wallet in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after he allegedly stole a woman’s wallet in Myrtle Beach.
Christopher Jamar Bellamy, 28, is charged with common law robbery and resisting arrest, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. He was booked around 8:45 p.m. Sunday and remains in the center pending a $75,464 bond.
Arrest warrants from the Myrtle Beach Police Department allege that Bellamy “struck the victim multiple times in the head and gained control of her wallet.”
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Hospital lets parents watch their NICU baby 24/7 through cameras
- Family’s dog stabbed 6 times by police officer
- Petition calls on NBA to change logo in honor of Kobe Bryant
- Woman claims man watched her use restroom at PNC Arena during UFC event
- China counts 106 virus deaths as US, others move to evacuate
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now