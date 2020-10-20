Man charged after fleeing deadly motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach, police say

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in North Myrtle Beach on South Highway 17.

Angel Romero Tomas, 20, of North Myrtle Beach faces charges of hit-and-run involving a death, hit-and-run with great bodily injury, and failure to yield the right of way.

Two motorcycle riders were taken to the hospital with level one trauma injuries after being hit by a pickup truck at about 4 p.m. on Monday in the area of 1300 South Highway 17, according to North Myrtle Beach police. One of the motorcycle riders died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the pickup immediately fled the scene after striking the Harley Davidson, according to the police report.

A witness told police the pickup headed down 13the Avenue south and then circled around the block, ending at the Cherry Grove Commons, where the driver fled on foot.

Police said after viewing video and talking with witnesses, it was clear the suspect pulled out in front of the motorcycle. “The suspect as viewed in the video did not stop to render aid but sped up and fled the scene,” the officer reported.

Tomas was later taken into custody after turning himself in, police reported. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention City without bail awaiting pretrial.

More headlines from CBS17.com: