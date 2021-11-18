Man charged after video shows attempt to meet with 14-year-old boy in South Carolina

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged Wednesday after a YouTube video appeared to show him attempting to meet a 14-year-old boy in South Carolina.

Belton Police Department arrested and charged Oliver Joseph Hall, 44, with criminal solicitation of a minor.

According to the police department, a video shared on social media showed Hall attempting to meet up with the boy.

After discovering the video, the Belton Police Department opened an investigation.

With the help of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested Hall at this home.

This investigation is ongoing.