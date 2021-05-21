Man charged in connection with stepmother’s death, SC police say

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW/WNCN) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of his stepmother, according to police.

Vivian Bess was killed at 129 Cain Street, according to Darlington Police Department Chief Kelvin Washington.

Her stepson, Steven Lewis Samuel, has been arrested in connection to the crime. Police began investigating the homicide Monday night.

Samuel was charged with murder, kidnapping and assault/intent to commit criminal sexual con-1st degree, according to booking information.

Information from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center indicates the crimes related to the charges took place on Monday.

Bess’ cause of death has not been revealed by police. The case remains under active investigation.