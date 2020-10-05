Man charged in deadly hit-and-run involving moped driver

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg County that happened on Friday, troopers said.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 11:10 p.m. on SC 11 near Harvey Gosnell Road.

Spartanburg County Coroner Charles Clevenger identified the victim as being 27-year-old Dalton Lee Taylor, of Campobello/Greer. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:30 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Taylor was driving a moped when he was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle, believed to be a white Chevrolet 1500 series pickup or Tahoe.

Randall David Price, 57, of Campobello, has been charged with leaving the scene with death and remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The incident is currently under investigation by the SCHP MAIT team.

