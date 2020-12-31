Man charged in double homicide of woman and infant in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have officially charged a man who they say killed a 22-year-old woman and her 3-month-old infant in a stabbing incident Tuesday in Ocean View.

Duwane E. Warren, 26, was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He’s being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police haven’t released additional details in the case such as a motive, but say Warren killed both Epifani D. Andrews and her 3-month-old boy. They were pronounced dead at an apartment complex in the 9500 block of 6th Bay Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Norfolk police investigate a double stabbing of a woman and infant on 6th Bay Street in Norfolk on Dec. 29, 2020

The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death in the case, police say.

Court paperwork alleges that Warren admitted guilt and said he was “sorry for what he did.”

He even took his apology to Facebook, where he wrote in part: “I’m sorry what I’ve done is unforgiveable. My babies.”

This doesn’t appear to be the first time Warren was accused of a violent crime.

Court documents say he also has pending charges in Norfolk General District Court and Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

The one in Norfolk stemmed from an incident on Oct. 30 where he was charged with assault and battery. It’s not clear who the alleged victim was in that case.



Court paperwork says Warren lived in the area most of his life and worked in construction.

Warren is expected back in court at 9 a.m. Jan. 4, 2021, for an arraignment.