Man charged in ‘tragic’ DUI crash that killed 2 adults, injured 2 children south of Charlotte, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An arrest has been made in connection to an impaired crash that killed two men and injured two children in Lancaster Friday night, police said.

The deadly accident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Woodland and Meeting streets.

Quinton Lamar Harris, 34, of Lancaster, has been charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, and child endangerment.

According to Lancaster Police, Harris was driving a silver GMC Acadia with two young children in the backseat when he disregarded the traffic light at the intersection. Harris’ vehicle struck a Honda, killing both men that were inside it, police said.

Police said the two children were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Harris was treated and released into police custody from MUSC Lancaster.

“Our hearts go out to the families that lost their loved ones in such a tragic event due to the

negligence and carelessness of one driver,” Interim Chief Phillip Hall said. “Any time a drunk driver

gets behind the wheel, all lives are in jeopardy.”

This is the first deadly DUI wreck the Lancaster Police Department has seen in many years, the department said. Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171.