POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Powhatan County man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography Wednesday.

According to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Cody L. Beach was arrested on Wednesday, March 29 and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

Beach was released on bond and appeared in court for arraignment on Friday, March 31.

Beach’s arrest is part of an ongoing investigation, according to the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office.