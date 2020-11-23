Man charged with assault after video shows him exhaling on protesters outside Trump’s Virginia golf course

STERLING, Va. (AP/CBS Newspath) – A man seen forcefully exhaling on two women protesting outside President Donald Trump’s Virginia golf course has been charged with assault.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that Raymond Deskins, 61, was charged with misdemeanor assault after a private citizen obtained a warrant through a county magistrate.

Deskin did not immediately return a request for comment.

Video widely shared on social media shows Deskins blowing air on two unidentified women after one of them asks him to get away and points out that he’s not wearing a mask.

In the video recorded Saturday, a man wearing a Trump inflatable doll around his waist, is seen approaching protesters and the protesters are heard saying “get away from me.” The man then says “do what you want sweetheart, I’m not in anybody’s face.”

On the video, one protester then says “you are in my face and you don’t have a mask and you need to back up.” The man appears to take a deep breath and exhales in the direction of the protesters.

Officials released a statement about the incident.

“As the incident was not witnessed by law enforcement and the video did not capture the entire interaction, an investigation was conducted on scene and both parties were advised they could go to a Loudoun County Magistrate and seek a citizen obtained warrant,” the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

The altercation happened Saturday outside Trump National Golf Club, where the president was playing.

Protestors and supporters regularly gather outside the club’s entrance when he plays.