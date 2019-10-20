Man charged with felony DUI in crash that killed SC high school student

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in a crash that killed a Spartanburg High School student earlier this week.

Investigators charged Michael Travis Worthy with felony DUI resulting in death, felony DUI with great bodily injury and reckless homicide.

According to Solicitor Barry Barnette, Worthy’s blood-alcohol level was four times the legal limit when he hit two brothers.

“He didn’t do it on purpose,” said Darlene Fant.

In court, Darlene Fant forgave Worthy. He is accused of hitting and killing her 18-year-old son Caleb.

“Really I feel bad for his family,” Darlene Fant told WSPA. “They are hurting too. It’s not just my family.”

Darlene says on Monday night her son Emmanuel, 26, ran out of gas and Caleb Fant was right there to help his older brother.

Investigators say the brother broke down near the intersection of South Pine Street and Forest Avenue.

“They were trying to move [the car]. They turned their flashers on clearly to be seen,” said Barnette.

Barnette says as the brothers were pushing the car, Worthy hit them with his car.

“Caleb, I think, was the youngest one. He was the one who was on the right side,” Barnette said. “He actually got knocked in the other lane of traffic and was hit by a car coming from the other direction.”

Caleb, a senior at Spartanburg High School, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“He was my best friend,” Darlene Fant said.

As the family grieves for Caleb, Emmanuel’s injuries are keeping him in the ICU.

“I’m asking for prayers for Emmanuel, because I think the guilt is keeping him from healing like he probably would,” said Darlene Fant. “He keeps crying my brother, my brother. I miss him.”

Despite losing her youngest son, Darlene has compassion for Worthy.

“I do forgive the guy because I know people are hurting,” Darlene Fant said. “He didn’t do it on purpose. Caleb’s in heaven. So if I wanted anybody to take care of him, he is with the person I trust the most.”

A judge denied Worthy’s bond on Saturday.

If you have information, you’re asked to call investigators at 864-909-5946.

Barnette says this is not the first time Worthy has been charged with drinking and driving.

