Man charged with murder after missing woman found dead in Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police have brought criminal charges against a suspect in the case of a Chesapeake woman found dead after she vanished last week.

Raheem Lamont Cherry, 19, has been criminally charged with first-degree murder, robbery and abduction.

Laura Miles, 61, who had been reported missing the morning of May 17, was found dead later that day in the woods in the 400 block of Taylor Road, right behind a YMCA.

She lived nearby in an Airbnb for about a month, but police said her car was found in a different location than usual, leading them to initially believe her disappearance was suspicious.

Detectives labeled the investigation a homicide after they found noticeable signs of trauma on her body. They also said there was evidence in her vehicle and odd communication between her and known persons.

According to police, Cherry is currently being held in the Chesapeake City Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smartphone on the P3TIPS APP.