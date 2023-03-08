VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY/WNCN) — A Virginia Beach man has died following a shooting at a Hardee’s that left him with life-threatening injuries, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

Police said a man died following a shooting at the Hardee’s Tuesday morning located in the 4200 block of Holland Road in the Timberlake Shopping Center.

Officers confirmed that the man sustained life-threatening injuries, but later died at the hospital.

He has been identified as Anthony Johnson, 31.

Several employees of nearby businesses said they heard the gunshots, and said more people were running toward the scene, and not away from it, because they wanted to help.

An employee at another nearby business, Frances Shaw, said she didn’t hear the shots, but looked out the door and saw people running toward the Hardee’s. She stepped outside and heard a woman screaming.

“Come to find out she told me it was her husband that had just gotten shot,” Shaw said. “So I stayed there and basically, I was comforting her until the police got there.”

A Ring camera at one business caught the moments following the shooting. That business owner said it sounded like a car crash.

WAVY’s Amy Avery confirmed with police at the scene that “several people” were taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

On Wednesday, police said Norfolk resident Ishaun Tyree Riddick, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was due in court at 2 p.m. Wednesday for arraignment on the charges. WAVY and WNCN did not have an update as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ishaun Tyree Riddick (Courtesy – VBPD)

Detectives with the Virginia Beach Police Department’s forensics unit took several photos of a white car at the scene, and there were several evidence markers around the car, marking clothes, bags and a shoe.

Police also confirmed a second scene at a nearby Best Buy on Independence Boulevard was related to the shooting. Officers said a vehicle involved in the incident was towed from the second location.

No further information has been released.