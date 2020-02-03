Man dies after being trapped in donation bin at Tennessee Walmart

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are investigating the death of a man who became trapped in a donation bin outside of a Walmart over the weekend.
Police responded just before 4 p.m. Sunday to a report of a man stuck in the bin at the store on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Morris Road.
When officers arrived, they said they could see the bottom half of the 48-year-old man sticking out of the bin. He was removed and pronounced dead at the scene, investigators revealed.
While no foul play was suspected, Clarksville police said they were actively investigating the incident.
The name of the man and a cause of death have not been released.
