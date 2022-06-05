OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Sunday afternoon after his leg was caught in a boat propeller on Lake Keowee.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, Oconee 911 communications received a call at 3:36 p.m. reporting a person had been hit by the propeller of a boat near Fall Creek Landing.

The man was freed from the propeller and taken to a nearby hospital.

The coroner’s office said the man died at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

The preliminary cause of death is blood loss due to a cut on his right leg, the coroner’s office said.

This incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.