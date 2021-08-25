Man, dog hit and killed by train in South Carolina

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Gaffney man and his dog died Tuesday morning when they were hit by a freight train.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, 43-year-old Andy Junior Coyle was attempting to rescue his dog from the oncoming train when they were both hit.

The coroner said the dog was sitting in the middle of the track near River Drive around 11:45 a.m.

The Norfolk Southern train was headed northbound from Atlanta, Georgia to Rutherford, Pennsylvania with three engines and 34 cars.