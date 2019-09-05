Live Now
CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
1  of  34
Closings
Barton College Central Carolina Comm. College Chatham County Schools Crosscreek Charter School Cumberland County Schools Durham Nativity School Durham Public Schools Durham Technical Community College Envision Science Academy Fayetteville Academy Fayetteville State University Fayetteville Tech. Community College Franklin County Schools Granville County Schools Halifax County Schools Harnett County Schools Harvest Christian Preschool Johnston County Public Schools Lee County Schools Meals on Wheels - Wake County Methodist University Moore County Schools Nash Community College Nash-Rocky Mount Schools NC Wesleyan College (Rocky Mount) Project Enlightenment Sampson Co. Govt Offices Sampson County Schools Southside Christian School The Franklin Academy University of Mount Olive Wake County Schools Wake Tech. Community College Wayne Community College

Man drowns while saving girl at SC lake

Around the South
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – A man died after he jumped into the water at Lake Park in Lake City Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Lake City Police Department, the man jumped into the water to save a child that slipped off the edge of the dock.

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. when the man and the child’s mother jumped in to save the little girl.

Bystanders witnessed the incident and ran over to help, according to police.

All three were pulled from the water, but the man died at the scene, police said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss