Man drowns while saving girl at SC lake

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – A man died after he jumped into the water at Lake Park in Lake City Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Lake City Police Department, the man jumped into the water to save a child that slipped off the edge of the dock.

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. when the man and the child’s mother jumped in to save the little girl.

Bystanders witnessed the incident and ran over to help, according to police.

All three were pulled from the water, but the man died at the scene, police said.

