Man electrocuted in Florida while trimming trees ahead of Dorian

NAPLES, Florida (AP) — Another death is being blamed on Hurricane Dorian, which is raking the Carolinas with wind and rain Thursday afternoon.

A Florida medical examiner says a 38-year-old landscaper was electrocuted Saturday while trimming trees in preparation for the storm’s arrival.

The unidentified man worked for a landscaping company hired by a hotel in Naples, Florida.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Collier County says the man was trimming trees that had grown into power lines.

Jailene Hernandez, a medical examiner’s investigator, says a co-worker witnessed the man get electrocuted.

Dorian is currently moving up the East Coast as a Category 2 hurricane. The storm devastated the Bahamas as it moved over the islands earlier this week, causing at least 20 deaths.

