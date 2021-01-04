Man faces sex charges with underage teen girl after pair found in car, Myrtle Beach police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man Wednesday after they said he had sexual relations with a minor.

Lotoryante Dih’Aundre Greene was arrested for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor – commiting and attempting a lewd act, according to an arrest warrant.

An officer responded Wednesday to a report of a suspicious vehicle when he found Greene and a 15-year-old in a car, according to the warrant.

The girl told an officer they had sexual relations before police arrived, according to police.

Greene said he didn’t know the girl wasn’t over the age of consent, police said.