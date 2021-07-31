Man facing murder charge after setting fire that killed his mom, deputies say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens County man is accused of killing his mother by setting fire to their home in early July.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Eric James Harmon has been arrested and charged with murder and first-degree arson.

Eric James Harmon (From: Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The fire happened in the early morning hours of July 1.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the blaze was reported around 5:30 a.m. at a home on Duncan Road near Six Mile.

Firefighters arriving at the home found a man in front of the home who was injured and taken to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia.

Firefighters later found the body of 57-year-old Beverly Harmon inside the home.

Warrants stated that Eric Harmon admitted to setting the fire and was also burned on his arms.

Eric Harmon is being held in the Pickens County Detention Center.

Scene of deadly house fire on Duncan Road in Pickens County, July 1, 2021 (WSPA)

