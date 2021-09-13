Man facing several charges after toddler dies in crash while riding in his lap

Jamaal Lowery in a photo from Fairfax County Police

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP/WNCN) – A northern Virginia man has been charged with child endangerment after a 2-year-old died while riding unrestrained on his lap when his car crashed earlier this year.

Fairfax County Police said Monday that they charged the 41-year-old Jamaal Lowery of Woodbridge with child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license.

The crash occurred July 29 at 10:40 a.m.

Police say Lowery was driving a 2007 Lincoln Town Car on Backlick Road in Springfield when he crashed into a traffic pole.

Lowery’s Town Car continued into oncoming traffic sideswiping a 2017 Ford F-150 then colliding head-on with a 2019 Ford F-350. The Ford F-350 then rolled backward into a 2018 Mercedes GLE 350.

The child, who was not identified, died two weeks after the crash.

Lowery and the driver of the Ford F-350 were taken to hospitals with injuries initially considered life-threatening, but have since recovered, police said.

