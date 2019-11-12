Man fatally stabbed wife and pregnant stepdaughter, SC deputies say

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife and pregnant stepdaughter over the weekend in Goose Creek.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Clarine Drive early Sunday morning after receiving reports of a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they located two victims who were deceased in the driveway.

Anthony Lamar Gathers II

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Anthony Lamar Gathers II, was located on scene and taken into custody without incident.

Gather’s neighbor, Charles Meek, was at home when the incident occurred and shared what he witnessed.

“We looked out and we did see a young female on the right-hand side of the house on the ground I didn’t realize that there was another female right behind the first vehicle.”

Meek went on to say, “It’s kind of chaotic.”

Deputies say he has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and one count of death or injury of a child in utero due to commission of a violent crime.

The Coroner’s Office later identified the victims as Lorice Gathers, 38, and Shanique Hills, 22.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are still investigating.