Man trying to stay warm starts fire in abandoned SC home, dies in blaze, investigators say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was found dead early Sunday morning following a fire at an abandoned house in South Carolina.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the fire happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Highway 413 in the area of McCoy Crossroads, which is near Anderson, South Carolina.

Firefighters arrived to find the house engulfed in flames, the coroner said.

Once the fire was put out, firefighters found a man’s body.

Investigators believe the fire was started by the person, who was attempting to stay warm.

The coroner’s office said they are looking for the public’s help to identify the person.

Anyone who knows of someone staying in the abandoned building or in the area is asked to call 864-260-4057 or email accoroner@andersoncounty.org.

The fire is being investigated by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the Anderson County Fire Investigation Unit.