Man found dead in SC surf had head wound, blood on face, neck, police say

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The body of a man that washed up on Front Beach Saturday was reported missing from Sullivan’s Island on Friday night, according to a report from the Isle of Palms Police Department.

The report says that bystanders in the water caught a glimpse of the body and thought it was a stingray, before realizing that it was a man.

They described the man as floating, with his head partially submerged, never making “any noise or any purposeful movement.”

Two bystanders pulled the body from the water and began performing CPR.

When the responding officer arrived, she “observed a white male lying supine on the beach.”

The officer also observed that the subject had “what appeared to be blood on his face and neck,” and a wound on the back of his head, the report said.

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department arrived and positively identified the subject as the man reported missing and deceased from Sullivan’s Island.

Sullivan’s Island is waiting for the Charleston County Coroner’s Office to release the name of the man before they release any information on the events leading up to the incident.

