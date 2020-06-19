Man found dead in submerged vehicle after accident in Virginia; another man in vehicle survived

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found dead inside a submerged vehicle after an accident Friday morning in Virginia.

The accident happened in the area of Freeman Drive and North Armistead Avenue in Hampton, police say. Dispatchers got the call right after 6:30 a.m.

Police say another man was in the vehicle at the time of the accident, but he was able to safely get out of the vehicle.

The deceased man was recovered by divers later Friday morning, but police are still working to get the vehicle out of the water.

No other details are available at this time, but check back for updates on this breaking story.

