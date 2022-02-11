Man gets 21 years in prison for child porn; was shot by mom of teen girl he met on online

by: DENISE LAVOIE AP Legal Affairs Writer, WRIC

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC) – A New Zealand man who was shot by the mother of a teenage girl when he tried to break into their home in Virginia has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Troy George Skinner was 24 and the girl was 13 when they met online.

He pleaded guilty to using the girl to produce child pornography.

Skinner flew from New Zealand to Los Angeles, arriving June 20, 2018, before traveling to Goochland County.

Skinner was shot by the girl’s mother after being repeatedly told that she had a gun and to leave the property.

He was shot in the neck after declining to leave and breaking a window with a landscape stone.

Prosecutors dropped attempted kidnapping charges.

The judge called his crimes “atrocious” and the girl’s parents said he caused them “a marathon of grief.”

