HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection to a deadly 2020 shooting at an apartment complex in Hartsville, South Carolina.

The Fourth Circuit Court Solicitor’s Office told WBTW on Wednesday that Judge Michael Nettles sentenced Dabry James to 40 years on the murder charge.

Additionally, he received five years for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime, five years for grand larceny and one year for the unlawful carrying of a pistol. The sentences will run concurrently.

He will have no possibility of parole and will get credit for 800 days of time served. The state had pursued life in prison due to how “heinous” the crime was.

Floyd Stewart was killed in the shooting after being shot five times in the head by James, authorities said. Stewart had confronted James about a Facebook post and turned to leave when James, according to police, pulled out a gun and shot him.

In September, James also supposedly punched a deputy in the face at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. There is no word on charges from this incident.