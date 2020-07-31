Man in custody after shooting spree in Florida; officer among victims

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police have arrested a man after he shot at multiple cars in Tampa, Hillsborough County, and Interstate 275 in Florida.

According to a Tampa police spokesperson, there were at least seven random shootings, including one that happened on I-275 that started just before 7 p.m.

Police say the adults involved in the I-275 incident suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Just before 7:30 p.m., a resident on the 6300 block of Tadpole Lane in the Egypt Lake-Leto area reported seeing shots fired from a vehicle towards kids at a nearby park. Deputies responded and did not locate anyone with injuries.

Shortly after at 7:33 pm, an emergency call came in from the intersection of West Sligh and North Habana avenues, where two people reported being shot by a passing driver while inside their vehicle. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At 7:35 p.m. at North Dale Mabry Highway and Lambright Street, another driver’s car was shot at, leaving tires flattened. The driver pulled over in a CVS parking lot and called 911. The driver was not hurt during the shooting.

WFLA spoke exclusively with the driver affected at the CVS.

A Tampa police officer who was responding to reports of the shootings pulled the suspect over on Hillsborough Avenue. The suspect pulled his vehicle southbound onto North 43rd Street, exited his vehicle and opened fire on the officer.

The 24-year-old officer ducked as the bullets came towards him which went through the front windshield and shattered the back windshield.

The suspect then ran into the Brandywine apartment complex, where officers tracked him to a third-floor landing and took him into custody.

Police say the officer was shot in the arm and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to Tampa Police Chief Dugan the officer who is only 11 months on duty, is in good spirits and is currently being treated at Tampa General Hosptial.

Currently, Hillsborough Avenue is closed in both directions between 40th Street and 43rd Street.

