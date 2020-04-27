Man in gorilla costume charged with burglarizing Tennessee home

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested over the weekend after he reportedly entered the wrong Mt. Juliet home wearing a gorilla costume and scared a 6-year-old girl.

Mt. Juliet police responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 1900-block of Dunedin Drive, where they said a resident had confronted a man in the backyard after realizing he was just inside their home.

Police said the man, who was wearing a gorilla costume, took off running, but was located by officers nearby on Portsmouth Court.

Officers arrested the suspect, identified as Richard Muzick, a 31-year-old man from Old Hickory. According to police, the investigation revealed Muzick thought he was at someone else’s home and was looking for another individual.

Richard Muzick (Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Muzick was booked into the Wilson County jail on a charge of aggravated burglary.

