Man in gorilla costume charged with burglarizing Tennessee home

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested over the weekend after he reportedly entered the wrong Mt. Juliet home wearing a gorilla costume and scared a 6-year-old girl.
Mt. Juliet police responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 1900-block of Dunedin Drive, where they said a resident had confronted a man in the backyard after realizing he was just inside their home.
Police said the man, who was wearing a gorilla costume, took off running, but was located by officers nearby on Portsmouth Court.
Officers arrested the suspect, identified as Richard Muzick, a 31-year-old man from Old Hickory. According to police, the investigation revealed Muzick thought he was at someone else’s home and was looking for another individual.
Muzick was booked into the Wilson County jail on a charge of aggravated burglary.
