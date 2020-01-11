Man jumps through patrol car window, attacks and bites SC police chief, officials say

FORT LAWN, S.C. (WBTV) – A man jumped through a patrol car window and attacked a South Carolina police chief Friday, according to officials.

The incident happened on Shirley Road in Fort Lawn around 4 p.m. Chester County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area after receiving information that a law enforcement officer needed help.

Officials say Fort Lawn Police Chief David Hayes was responding to a call of a man acting strangely in the area. When Hayes arrived, officials say a man jumped through the window of his patrol car and started attacking him.

Hayes was bitten badly in the process and suffered other injuries as well. Hayes was taken to the hospital and is undergoing an evaluation.

The suspect was identified as Amilleo D. Mingo.

Officials say witnesses helped subdue Mingo before he was taken into custody and taken to the hospital. Upon discharge, Mingo will be housed in the Chester County Detention Center and warrants will be requested for assault on a police officer.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

