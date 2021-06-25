Man killed, child injured as SUV on tracks is hit by train

Around the South

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified the victim of Thursday’s fatal crash involving a CSX train as a 45-year-old Mechanicsville man.

State police said that Kevin A. Pence was traveling with a child in a 2006 Chevrolet Suburban on Outpost Road around 5:47 p.m. Pence died and the child was injured.

The SUV was partially across the train tracks when it was struck by a CSX train headed west. The train track crossing is controlled only by a stop sign, authorities said.

Police said Pence was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The child was in a car seat and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The train did not derail and no injuries were reported on board.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories