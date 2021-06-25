Man killed, child injured as SUV on tracks is hit by train

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified the victim of Thursday’s fatal crash involving a CSX train as a 45-year-old Mechanicsville man.

State police said that Kevin A. Pence was traveling with a child in a 2006 Chevrolet Suburban on Outpost Road around 5:47 p.m. Pence died and the child was injured.

The SUV was partially across the train tracks when it was struck by a CSX train headed west. The train track crossing is controlled only by a stop sign, authorities said.

Police said Pence was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The child was in a car seat and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The train did not derail and no injuries were reported on board.