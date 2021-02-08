Man killed while filming prank robbery video for YouTube

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a shooting in Old Hickory near the Hermitage line Friday night, according to a release from Metro police.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of Old Hickory Boulevard at a building with several businesses.

Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks was shot and killed in the parking lot of Urban Air on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Detectives were told that Wilks and a friend were participating in a “prank” robbery as part of a YouTube video and approached a group of people, including the shooter, with butcher knives.

A 23-year-old man told police he shot Wilks and wasn’t aware the robbery was a “prank.” He says it was self-defense.

“This is like a huge kids area and when we were in there, there were a ton of tiny kids and it’s just like that would not be a great idea. Especially if anyone was walking out here or something like that,” Urban Air customer Emily Yeager told News 2.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.