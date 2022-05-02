RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A former University of Virginia lacrosse player who fatally beat his girlfriend in 2010 has been ordered by a jury Monday to pay $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.

George Huguely V is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the killing of Yeardley Love after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2012.

Huguely and Love both played lacrosse at UVA and had an on-again, off-again relationship before Huguely drunkenly killed her. The lawsuit sought $29.5 million in compensatory damages, plus $1 million in punitive damages.

The jury ruled Monday that $7.5 million in compensatory damages should be given to both Love’s sister and her mother. Punitive damages weren’t awarded.

The mother of a former women’s lacrosse player at the University of Virginia broke into tears during her testimony last week as she described the moment when she learned her daughter was dead.

WVIR reported that Sharon Love said Thursday that she thought at first that her daughter had been in a traffic accident, adding that she never thought Yeardley Love would be murdered.

Huguely’s lawyer said Huguely does not dispute that his assault caused Love’s death. But he said the defense did not believe Huguely’s conduct rose to the type of “willful and wanton” conduct required for a jury to award punitive damages.

Sharon Love, the administrator of her daughter’s estate, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Huguely.

