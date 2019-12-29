Man pistol-whipped, threatened to shoot girlfriend on Christmas Eve, SC deputies say

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence Counter deputies have arrested a man after they say he was threatening and pistol-whipping his girlfriend.

According to arrest warrants from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Raheem Laquan Davis got into a fight with his girlfriend on Christmas Eve.

During the altercation Davis got a 9mm handgun and pointed it at his girlfriend, threatening to shoot her and refusing to let her leave, the warrants said. He then struck her in the back of the had with the gun, according to the arrest warrants.

Davis is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

