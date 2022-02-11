Man pleads guilty in deadly Myrtle Beach boat crash on Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach man who was charged in a deadly boating incident in April 2021 has now pleaded guilty.

On Wednesday, John Kody Ray, 28, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide by operation of boat, according to Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

The charges came after police said four people were taken to the hospital after a boat hit the ramp section of a floating deck on the Intracoastal Waterway at Watergate Drive in Myrtle Beach on April 11.

Ray was operating the boat at the time, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Agents with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources responded to the crash and determined Ray to be under the influence of alcohol at the time. Investigators later learned Ray had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14, which is nearly twice the legal limit.

Corey Parag, a 28-year-old from Myrtle Beach, died because of injuries he received in the crash.

Ray was sentenced to seven years suspended to three years in prison and five years probation upon release. It was also ordered there be no early termination of probation and for it to include random alcohol and drug testing for the duration of the probationary period.