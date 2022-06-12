COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJZY/WNCN) – A Columbia Jimmy John’s was left in shambles after a man drove a car into the building Sunday morning, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The incident stemmed from a conflict the driver of a Ford Mustang had with a female acquaintance who works at the restaurant, police said.

The collision happened at the 5900 block of Garners Ferry Road near Target, according to a news release from Columbia police around 9:40 a.m. Sunday.

After destroying the interior of the restaurant, the driver backed his Mustang out and fled, police said.

Police say the driver was arrested after finding his damaged car near the headquarters of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

No injuries were reported, but the entire store had major damage throughout. The Ford Mustang convertible that was driven into the store had damage to the front area, the hood and passenger-side headlight, according to photos from police.

Multiple charges are pending, police said.