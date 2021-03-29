Man punched by woman after he attacked his girlfriend at bowling alley, report says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested after he attacked his girlfriend, then was beat up by another woman at a South Carolina bowling alley, a report said.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on March 19 at a bowling alley on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in Charleston.

According to a police report, two witnesses reported seeing a man, later identified as Pano Michael Dupree, enter the bowling alley, walk up to a woman, and begin arguing with her.

Dupree then tried to place the victim, who police learned was her boyfriend, in a chokehold, the report said. He was also pulling on her hair. An unknown woman saw what was going on and ran up and punched Dupree in the face, knocking him down, the report said.

The victim told police Dupree fell while still holding her hair and pulled some out, the report said.

EMS took Dupree to the hospital. Police followed him there and charged him with third-degree assault and battery, the report said.

He was taken to jail and released on a $1,087 bond. His next court appearance is set for May 5.