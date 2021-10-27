Man runs over, kills brother while trying to give him a ride, Virginia police say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A 61-year-old man was trying to give his brother a ride when he ran him over, said Virginia State Police.

The fatal crash happened Tuesday morning at 5:51 a.m. in Brunswick County, Virginia. Carlton Stith, 61, was driving southbound on Route 1 in a 2019 Chevy pickup truck when he saw his brother walking on the shoulder, police said.

State police said Stith put his car in reverse, in an attempt to back up to his brother and give him a ride. But upon reversing, police said Sith ran over his brother, 63-year-old Jerry Van Stith of Lawrenceville.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carlton Stith was subsequently charged with improper backing. Virginia traffic laws require anyone backing up a vehicle to first make sure it can be done safely.