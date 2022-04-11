MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Mullins man was arrested Friday after police say he chased a woman in the parking lot of her apartment and fired a gun at her.

Around 11 p.m., Mullins officers were called to an apartment complex in the area of West Dogwood Drive in Mullins.

When they arrived at the scene, they were told by a victim that Davon Furnace, 33, had been driving slowly in the parking lot near her apartment.

She said Furnace then left, so she went outside to make sure he had not caused any damage to her vehicle, saying he had previously destroyed a different vehicle of hers, according to police.

While in the parking lot, the victim said she heard footsteps behind her and turned around to find a man in all black with a partial face mask that still revealed his eyes, police said.

The woman said she began running away and loudly yelling when the man began to chase her and said “Yeah, yeah b—-. I got you,” according to police.

The woman said she was able to recognize Furnace’s voice because the two knew each other, police said.

The victim said as she was opening the door to her apartment, Furnace fired a shot at her and that she was able to “see the fire come out of the gun,” according to police.

Police collected evidence and found debris and a shell casing that lined up with the victim’s testimony.

Furnace was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held without bond.