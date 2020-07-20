Man sought after fire set at Tennessee home with woman, children inside

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Tennessee are searching for a man suspected of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home over the weekend while she and her children were inside.

Police issued an alert for Roosevelt Robinson IV on Monday morning. They said he was wanted on charges of aggravated arson, as well as other pending charges, in connection with the incident, which was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Robinson was last seen driving a 2012 silver Hyundai Sonata with temporary tags, investigators said. He was believed to be in the Nashville area.

Police said Robinson should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644.

