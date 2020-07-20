SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Tennessee are searching for a man suspected of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home over the weekend while she and her children were inside.
Police issued an alert for Roosevelt Robinson IV on Monday morning. They said he was wanted on charges of aggravated arson, as well as other pending charges, in connection with the incident, which was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Robinson was last seen driving a 2012 silver Hyundai Sonata with temporary tags, investigators said. He was believed to be in the Nashville area.
Police said Robinson should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- COVID-19 concerns surface as 700+ gathering in Raleigh next week for NC bar exam
- ‘Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars,’ Kanye West says at campaign rally
- Man sought after fire set at Tennessee home with woman, children inside
- With 2 NC locations, firms complete merger to become largest US casino company
- 6 children, 1 adult displaced after Durham house fire
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now