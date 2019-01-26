Man sought after his parents and 3 others killed in shootings, Louisiana officials say Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dakota Theriot in a photo from WGMB. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Dakota Theriot in a photo from WGMB. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Dakota Theriot in a photo from WGMB. [ + - ]

NEW ORLEANS (AP/WNCN) - Authorities say shootings in two parishes in Louisiana have left five people dead. Authorities identified a suspect, who is still at large.

Officials say the Saturday morning shootings happened in Ascension and Livingston parishes, about 70 miles west of New Orleans.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed on Facebook that three deaths happened in his parish on Saturday. The victims were identified as Billy Ernest, Tanner Ernest and Summer Ernest.

Authorities were called to the scene on Courtney Road around 9 a.m. in Livingston Parish.

"The investigation is ongoing. LPSO Uniform Patrol deputies and detectives are currently on scene processing the evidence," Ard said.

In Ascension Parish, Sheriff Bobby Webre confirmed both victims died after the shooting on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. The victims are identified as husband and wife 50-year-old Elizabeth Theriot and her husband, 50-year-old Keith Theriot.

Their 21-year-old son was being sought by authorities and was wanted on first-degree murder charges.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office both confirmed they are looking for 21-year-old Dakota Theriot, the suspect in both cases.

Authorities are looking for a 2004 Dodge Pick Up that is gray on top and silver on the bottom with the license plate number C583809. The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous, officials said.

Ascension sheriff's spokeswoman Allison Hudson says authorities believe the shootings in the two parishes are connected, and investigators from both jurisdictions are working together.

-- WGMB and KLFY contributed to this report

