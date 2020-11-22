Man stabbed fiancée multiple times, assaulted her children in car dispute, Virginia deputies say

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities say they have arrested a Martinsville man who stabbed his fiancée multiple times.

On Thursday around 8:32 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call in regards to a domestic incident at 85 Willow Court.

Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and discovered Teel Sherice Matthews, 47, at the residence suffering from multiple stab wounds to her head, torso, and arms.

Matthews was alert and able to communicate with the responding deputies. She was airlifted to Roanoke for medical treatment.

Authorities determined that a verbal altercation over the use of a vehicle occurred between Matthews and her fiancé, Willie Lee Turner, 61.

During the argument, Turner began to assault Matthews and her two children, ages 9 and 24, police said. Turner grabbed a kitchen knife and began to stab Matthews multiple times, police said.

Turner fled the scene in Matthews’ Lime Green Fiat two-door hatchback with Virginia license plate UPW-4617.

Turner was arrested Friday when a Henry County Sheriff’s deputy found him on Old Liberty Drive and was operating the victim’s stolen vehicle.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and Turner was taken into custody without incident.

Turner is currently in the Henry County Jail without bond and is being charged with malicious wounding, two counts of strangulation, grand Larceny and assault and battery.

Latest Stories