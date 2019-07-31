Man steals Cadillac from funeral home, SC deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies arrested a man who they said broke into a funeral home and stole a vehicle.

Deputies said the Sosbee Mortuary on South Main Street Extension was broken into Saturday.

During the burglary on Saturday, a 2016 Cadillac XTS was taken from the funeral home, deputies said. The Cadillac was later found abandoned along Rainy Road in Starr.

Deputies arrested Charles N. Chambers, 48, of Anderson, Sunday at the Sosbee Mortuary. Deputies said they arrested Chambers while he was trying to break into other vehicles that belonged to the funeral home.

ACSO Criminal Investigations Division detectives found evidence connecting the theft of the Cadillac with the original burglary at the funeral home.

Chambers was charged Monday with third-degree burglary and grand larceny over $10,000.

He was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

