NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man armed with a knife was arrested the day after Thanksgiving when police said he stole steaks from a North Charleston grocery store.

According to a report, officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Food Lion along Dorchester Road just before 10 p.m. on Friday.

The police report said the store manager saw steaks fall out of a bag that the suspect, 59-year-old Jervey Simmons Sr., brought into the store.

The manager then told Simmons to put the steaks back before he started to walk out of the store, police said. Another Food Lion worker confronted Simmons when he pulled out a knife and instructed the employee to get out of the way or they were going to get stabbed, according to police.

Surveillance video shows Simmons walking out of the store with the stolen steaks and leaving on a bicycle, police said.

The man was later detained by North Charleston officers. Simmons is charged with armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon, according to Charleston County jail records.

He is currently held on a $50,000 bond.